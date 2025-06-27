Amid Dating Rumours, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Vijay Varma Attend <i>Umrao Jaan's</i> Special Screening

Fatima Sana Shaikh's latest Instagram post has everyone talking. The actress has shared pictures and a video from a fun night out at Umrao Jaan's special screening. What caught everyone's attention is that the album features Fatima's rumoured beau, actor Vijay Varma.

The opening frame features Fatima sitting on Rekha's lap. Next, we see a selfie. Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Vijay Varma and Fatima making goofy faces as they pose for the lens.

Sharing the pictures, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Watched Umrao Jaan on the big screen..and what a surreal experience it was. Every time Rekha ji appeared, all of us gasped. Her eyes, her stillness, her grace… uff! It's impossible to look away. I am in love with her. She is magic. And it was beautiful to see the industry come together to celebrate her.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh and her Ul Jalool Ishq co-star Vijay Varma's dating rumours have been making the rounds for quite some time now.

At the trailer launch of her film Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan, Fatima was asked to share her thoughts on romance.

She said, "The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won't deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now, and compromises need to be made by both. When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship."

Fatima also opened up about working with R Madhavan.

"I liked the story of the film, it's an honest story. I've never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn't want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with Madhavan,” she concluded.