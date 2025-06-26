Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh Talks About Her Love Life: "No Good Guys"

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently busy with a hectic schedule as she has two releases coming up. She will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and the Netflix original Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan.

However, she has also been in the news lately after a video of hers with Vijay Varma went viral online. The two were seen sharing a warm hug as they exited an upscale restaurant in Mumbai. Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about her love life and romance while attending the trailer launch of Aap Jaisa Koi.

What's Happening

The internet has been abuzz with rumours about Fatima Sana Shaikh and her Ul Jalool Ishq co-star Vijay Varma dating.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi with R Madhavan, the actress was asked about her idea of romance.

She said, "The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won't deny it. I think that is an equal relationship now, and compromises need to be made by both. When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship."

Furthermore, amid her ongoing dating rumours, the Dangal actress also spoke about her own love life. She added, "No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films."

She did not directly react to the assumptions making the rounds about Vijay Varma and her, however, it came at a time when there was a strong buzz about the same.

Fatima Sana Shaikh On Working With R Madhavan

Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted like every other R Madhavan fangirl who loved him in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Speaking about how she could not miss the opportunity to work with him, she said, "I liked the story of the film, it's an honest story. I've never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn't want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with Madhavan."

About Aap Jaisa Koi

The plot revolves around the concept of timeless romance when two different cultures come together. A love story that transcends barriers of patriarchy, the trailer promises a heartwarming tale of romance rooted in Indian culture.

In A Nutshell

Amid the rumours making the rounds about Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma dating, the actress shed light on her idea of romance in today's age. She also spoke about her personal love life.