Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor's Upcoming Projects: 'A Mythological Adaptation, A Time-Travel Film'

Actor Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media.She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in which she was seen opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. The Stree actor recently revealed during a fan interaction that her upcoming projects will be based on time travel and mythology.

