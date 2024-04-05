Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Will Earn 'Rs 1100 Crore Worldwide', Says Film's Producer

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the film. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Father-son producer duo Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In a widely circulated video across social media platforms, Vashu Bhagnani said that he is sure that their film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will amass a staggering Rs 1100 crore at the box office. The last film to achieve such figures was Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Notably, SRK's 2023 release, Pathaan, also crossed the Rs 1000 crore milestone worldwide. Vashu Bhagnani seems to be wagering that their movie will surpass both of SRK's blockbusters.

In the video clip, Jackky introduces himself and his father Vashu as the "real-life Bade Miyan Chote Miyan". In response, Vashu confidently said, "Rs 1100 crore confirmed hai worldwide" (Rs 1100 crore worldwide is confirmed). Reacting to his father's big statement, Jackky said "tathastu (amen)."

Oh Bhaisaab Kya bol dia Vashu Sir nei 1100cr confirmed matlab samajh jao acchi screens milengi hume



Abhi mujhe full faith hai #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan pe#AkshayKumar#TigerShroffpic.twitter.com/eD95e61NIh — AkkianStar (@Akkian_Star) April 3, 2024

While the Hindi film industry weathered a rough patch since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, along with his earlier release Jawan, changed the scenario by emerging as the highest-grossing films. Notably, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal emerged as one of the highest-grossing films last year, raking in Rs 900 crore worldwide.

However, Bhagnani's production house, Pooja Entertainment, encountered setbacks with their last two releases, Mission Raniganj and Ganapath, both failing to make a mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar's latest venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in leading roles, with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F portraying their love interests. The film teased as a high-octane action thriller, follows elite soldiers thwarting a masked villain's nefarious plot involving an AI weapon. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the antagonist role in the action-packed spectacle.

Set for release on April 10, just ahead of the Eid holidays, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office.