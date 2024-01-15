Dunki Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 224 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: mBroadcastApp)

Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's third and final release in 2023, is doing wonders at box office. On its 25th day, the movie – which is based on the themes of friendship, migration and identity – earned ₹1.1 cr [across all languages], as per Sanilk. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has made ₹224.32 cr in the domestic market and is breaking records at the global box office too. As per Red Chillies Entertainment, which is backing the film, Dunki has made ₹460.70 cr worldwide. The update was shared along with a poster of the film and the caption, “Yet another day of rejoicing your love for this entertainer.”

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. About why it took so long for the director to work with SRK, Rajkumar Hirani said that he wanted to work with the actor since he saw him in a TV series. Explaining that it was during his time as a student in the film institute that he first saw Shah Rukh Khan on screen, Rajkumar Hirani said, “And there was an actor performing, who I did not know. Maine dekha, maine kaha, ‘Bada kamal ka actor hai yaar ye. Ab hum yahan se paas out honge, hamare saath Bachchan sahab (Amitabh Bachchan) thodi kaam kar lenge. To ye actor hai yaar, mai isko nazar mein rakhta hu. Mai nilkunga, aur mai isko approach karunga, aur iske saath film banayenge.' Jab tak mai nikla tab tak vo Shah Rukh Khan bahut bde star ban chuke the. To uske baad mujhe 20 saal wait karna pada. [When I saw him, I said, 'This actor is amazing. Once we pass out from here, it is not like we will get to work with Bachchan sir (Amitabh Bachchan). This is a good actor. I'll keep an eye on him. I will approach him, and we will make a film together.' By the time I graduated, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. After that, I had to wait for 20 years.”

About his role inDunki, which he described as “age-honest”, SRK said,“I am 58 now, aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki mujhe age-centric roles karne chahiye [And I feel that I should take age-centric roles.] And if I get an opportunity in a film, of course, 100 per cent. Jab hum... Jawan zada commercial [Jawan was too commercial]… in your face kind of character hai, I won't call it caricature, but it is an over-the-top old person. But in this film, yeh bahut real hai [It's very real.] Dunki mein bahut real hai. [It is very real in Dunki.]. I would say I have been age-honest for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age.”

Dunki was released last year on December 21 and stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others in pivotal roles.