"I Am 58 Now And Feel I Should Do Age-Centric Roles": Shah Rukh Khan On Being "Age-Honest" In Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki is hitting all the right notes. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie depicts Hardy (SRK) in his younger days and also features a middle-aged version of the character. ‘King Khan' discussed taking on "age-centric roles" and being age-honest in Dunki. He said, “ I am 58 now, aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki mujhe age-centric roles karne chahiye [And I feel that I should take age-centric roles.] And if I get an opportunity in a film, of course, 100 percent. Jab hum... Jawan zada commercial [Jawan was too commercial]… in your face kind of character hai, I won't call it caricature, but it is an over-the-top old person. But in this film, yeh bahut real hai [It's very real.] Dunki mein bahut real hai. [It is very real in Dunki.]” SRK also said, "I would say I have been age honest for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age."

“And Dunki mein ek choti si baat hai, ki ye ek promise hai, ek vaada hai, ek soldier ka. To ek journey hai, to vohi is film ki I think intriguing quality hai. Ki vo jo journey hai vo ek span krti hai time, so like a saga. [In Dunki, there's a lot of reality. And within Dunki, there's a small thing – it's a promise, a vow, of a soldier. So, it's a journey; that, I think, is the intriguing quality of this film. The journey spans across time, so it's like a saga.],” Shah Rukh Khan added while talking about his film.

SRK's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire clashed at the box office. On Salaar's opening day, Dunki maintained its box office momentum, collecting Rs 20.5 crore (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. The film, centred around a group of friends aspiring to go abroad, has collected Rs 49.7 crore domestically, within two days of its release.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.