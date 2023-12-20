A Fan Asked Shah Rukh Khan About His Favourite Rajkumar Hirani Film. Actor's Sweet Reply

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRK_FC_INDIA)

Hours before the release of the much-anticipated film of the year, Dunki, its lead Shah Rukh Khan held an AskSRK session on his X feed and was hounded by questions regarding the film's director Rajkumar Hirani. However, there was this one particular question by a fan that really put the Pathaan star in a spot. Wondering what it was ? On Wednesday, a fan shared a collage of the posters of some of the biggest Raju Hirani directorial namely Munnabhai MBBS, PK, Sanju, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots and asked the superstar which one of the above was his favorite. Replying to the question, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Arre yaar yeh toh bahut mushkil mein daal diya. How to choose between different pieces of your heart!! Raju Hirani is a master of emotions and good thoughts."

This is the tweet we are talking about:

Arre yaar yeh toh bahut mushkil mein daal diya. How to choose between different pieces of your heart!! Raju Hirani is a master of emotions and good thoughts. #DunkiTomorrowhttps://t.co/je93yvK6El — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

To those not aware, Dunki marks the first project of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani together and as evident from this recent AMA session, fans cannot wait to witness the magic the duo create on screen.

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan answered other questions on his Du ki director:

Yay my Fighter Director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film….not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love u #Dunkihttps://t.co/yxcPQRbh3a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Just do as you are told by the director. Especially if the director is Raju Hirani!! No disagreement ever. #DunkiTomorrowhttps://t.co/YdHuPGNj4S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Dunki will also be the first time that fans will witness the superstar sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal. Shah Rukh Khan, who is busy promoting Dunki in Dubai, has called Vicky “one of the finest actors” he has ever worked with. A video from the promotional event, which is going viral, shows SRK saying, “Actually Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. Personally, I feel, he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. Jab Dunki mein aap unhe dekhenge, toh bohat pyar aayega [When you will see him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love]. He has really done very very well. I got a lot to learn from him actually.” Check out the video here:

The film, which will hit the theatres on December 21, is already recording great numbers at the box office thanks to advance bookings. As per a report by Sacnilk, Dunki has so far collected ₹ 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1, across India. With each day passing, these numbers are only witnessing an upward trend, as on Tuesday, Dunki collected ₹ 7.46 crore through advance bookings. The film, which revolves around a group of friends and their aspirations to go abroad, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in important roles.

As per trade expert Girish Johar, Dunki has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. The trade expert announced the big news in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He shared that Dunki has secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. He wrote, “Super exclusive Dunki gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2 hrs 41 mins.”