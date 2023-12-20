Shah Rukh Khan's Sweet Reply To 'Anna' Suneil Shetty's Big Shout Out To Team Dunki

Image was Instagrammed by Pooja Dadlani. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

After a stellar beginning to 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to conclude the year with Dunki. The buzz around the film is not just limited to SRK fans. Several celebrities are also sharing their excitement ahead ofDunki's release. Expressing his enthusiasm, veteran actor Suniel Shetty has shared a poster of the film on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a sweet note. He wrote: “Shaahhh (SRK)…Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir…It's definitely a First Day First Show for me. Can't wait for the magic of #Dunki to unfold on the big screen. To the entire cast and crew, break a leg! Let the cheers and applause echo through the theatres.” Soon enough, SRK responded to Suniel Shetty's note with the message, “Thank u, Anna. Love you and I hope you laugh and cry in the theatre with the story that unfolds as always happens with Raju sir's films. Big hug.”

Shah Rukh Khan has been actively promoting Dunki. On Tuesday, King Khan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), featuring him standing in front of an animated blackboard with the words "TOW DAYS TO GO." In a playful manner, SRK is seen correcting the spelling of "two" with his finger. The video then goes on to include a brief montage of scenes from the trailer, concluding with a display of the film's poster.

In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “‘Tow' ya ‘two' ka ho gaya hai confusion, Par aap Dunki dekhne ki bilkul na lo tension. [The confusion between "Tow" and "Two" has arisen, but don't take tension to watch Dunki.] Booking your tickets is all you have to do…Because the number of days left for Dunki is only 2! 2 Days to go for #Dunki. Advance bookings are now open so book your tickets now!”

As per a report by Sacnilk, Dunki has collected ₹ 10.3 crore, selling 3,62,027 tickets for Day 1 across India, through advance bookings. With a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes, Dunki has secured a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

SRK's Dunki will be hitting the big screens on December 21. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will also star Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in important roles.