'I Don't Have It All Figured Out, But...': Suniel Shetty On Bollywood Film Business

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Monday confirmed that the much-awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' is "finally happening". Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Shetty, who played the role of Shaam in the movie, announced that the film's shooting has started.

"So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it's a relief to finally have an answer to this question!" the actor wrote in his post.

Mr Shetty also spoke about how movies are financed, produced and released, as well as how they make money. "The movie business isn't very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be oversimplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the starting point," he wrote.

Further, while explaining the several revenue outlets for a film, ranging from box office receipts to digital and satellite rights and music, Mr Shetty said that there are several factors for any business to succeed - a good idea, thorough market research, a solid business plan, a skilled team, funding at the right time and a strong distribution network.

The 'Refugee' actor termed the distribution of films as a complex process that involves several layers like producers, distributors and exhibitors. "Once a film's made, a studio typically either sells the distribution rights to a distributor or appoints one on a commission basis, who is then responsible for securing screens from theatre owners, negotiating terms & releasing the film in theatres. Sometimes distributors negotiate a % of the box office collections," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Mr Shetty also mentioned various ways to monetise films. "#BoxOffice collections, domestic & international, are the primary ones," he said. Further, pointing out that music rights are another key source of revenue, he stated, "#MusicRights are another important source of revenue. Usually sold to a #musiclabel who in turn monetise it through channels like streaming, licensing, digital ad revenues, etc..."

"33 years & 125 films later I don't have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it," the actor concluded.