'Everything Is Mystical': Mexico President Shares Photo Of What He Claims To Be An Elf

Mexico's president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday posted a photo on his Twitter account showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. He did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an "Aluxe" - a mischievous woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.

"I share two photos of our supervision of the Mayan Train works: one, taken by an engineer three days ago, apparently from an aluxe; another, by Diego Prieto of a splendid pre-Hispanic sculpture in Ek Balam. Everything is mystical," Mr Lopez Obrador wrote that the post in Spanish.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

The nighttime photo showed what appears to be a mystical figure sitting on a tree. However, according to USA Today, it could just be a tree branch forming a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure's eyes.

The media outlet also claimed that while the Mexican president may believe that the photo was taken within the past week, it is highly unlikely as the exact photo was posted back in 2021. A tweet from February 2021 alleged that the figure was spotted in Manchester England. But in the following days, a number of Mexican media outlets reported the same figure as a "witch" in northeast Mexico.

Mr Lopez Obrador's post has accumulated more than 7 million views and over 39,000 likes. In the comment section as well, several users posted screenshots of the same image from February 2021.

Meanwhile, as per the outlet, the Mexican president is known for expressing reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Notably, according to traditional Mayan belief, "Aluxes" are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, like hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them.