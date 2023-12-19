Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Urges Fans To Buy Tickets With Fun Video

Shah Rukh Khan in the video. (courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Not just Shah Rukh Khan fans, but all Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Dunki, the superstar's third film in 2023. With the film set to hit the big screens in two days, SRK has shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), asking people to book tickets and watch the film. In the video, King Khan stands in front of an animated blackboard with the words "TOW DAYS TO GO." With his finger, SRK is seen correcting the spelling of "two." The video then features a brief montage of scenes from the trailer, and in the end, the film's poster is displayed. FYI: In the trailer, we witness SRK and his squad taking English lessons from Boman Irani and preparing themselves for a trip to London.

In the caption, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “‘Tow' ya ‘two' ka ho gaya hai confusion, Par aap Dunki dekhne ki bilkul na lo tension. [The confusion between "Tow" and "Two" has arisen, but don't take tension to watch Dunki.] Booking your tickets is all you have to do…Because number of days left for Dunki are only 2! 2 Days to go for #Dunki. Advance bookings are now open so book your tickets now!”

As Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration with SRK, Dunki has generated substantial buzz. As many as 2,55,796 tickets have already sold for its opening day, as per reports from Sacnilk. The movie, focusing on a circle of friends and their dreams of going abroad, has amassed an impressive ₹7.46 crore solely from advance bookings.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been actively engaging in promotional activities for his latest film. He started the promotional campaign with a special event in Dubai, where he expressed his strong faith in Dunki and labelled it as his "best film." A widely circulated video captures the moment when Shah Rukh Khan was prompted to share three words about Dunki. Responding with enthusiasm, he chose the words "Rajkumar Hirani," "My best film," and urged the audience to "Please watch on 21st [December]." The declaration of Dunki as his "best film" surprised the host and garnered spirited applause from the attending crowd. A fan page on Instagram shared this moment with the caption, “ ‘Dunki is my best film,' says Shah Rukh Khan at a promotional event in Dubai.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.