Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fake Promotion Invite' For Dunki

SRK in a still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, is all set to release in theatres on December 21. Ahead of the film's release, an invite claiming to be from the superstar's production house Red Chillies Entertainment – which is also backing Dunki – for an invite in Jaipur is being widely circulated on social media. Confirming it to be fake, Red Chillies Entertainment has issued a statement on social media. Attached to the fake circular, the note by the production house says, “A fake promotion invite from the Red Chillies Entertainment is being circulated for the film Dunki in Jaipur at GT Mall on 23rd December 2023. Please note that this is absolutely untrue and neither Red Chillies nor the cast nor anyone associated with the film is supporting this. We request everyone to refrain from participating in it,” and added, “In case of any event, we will share an official announcement.”

The fake note, complete with the Red Chillies Entertainment letterhead and logo, claims that the film's lead cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal would be in Jaipur and “visiting the mall for activity”. The fake letter was shared by Red Chillies Entertainment with a “Fake News” stamp.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, ahead of Dunki's release, actor-producer SRK visited Vaishno Devi and the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to offer prayers. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, who recently made her acting debut in The Archies, to Shirdi. Check out the images and videos here.

A few days ago, along with the promo of a new song from Dunki, titled O Maahi O Maahi,the 58-year-old explained the meaning of the film's title. He wrote, “Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today.”

Dunki has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar.