Ahead Of Release, Shah Rukh Khan Calls Dunki His 'Best Film'

Shah Rukh Khan at the event. (courtesy: ShahRukhKhanUniverse)

With the never-ending buzz around Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has left his fans turning and tossing in anticipation. The film is just two days away from its release and even we can't keep calm. Now, the superstar has only added to the excitement by calling Dunki his “best film”. Yes, you read that right. SRK, who has kick-started the promotions on a high note, jetted off to Dubai for an event. A video of King Khan's interaction with fans is being shared widely on the internet. The clip shows Shah Rukh Khan being asked to say “Three words for Dunki”. Responding to the question, SRK says, “Rajkumar Hirani”, “My best film,” “Please watch on 21st [December].” The moment Shah Rukh Khan calls Dunki his “best film,” the host standing next to him is seen exclaiming, “What,” in surprise. The crowd also bursts into spontaneous applause and hooting. The clip was shared by SRK's Instagram fan page, with the text, “ ‘Dunki is my best film,' says Shah Rukh Khan at a promotional event in Dubai.”

This is not all. At the event, Shah Rukh Khan also explained the meaning of his film Dunki and the sentiment behind it. In another viral video, SRK can be heard saying that while he made Jawan and Pathaan for young boys and girls, he made Dunki for himself. Shah Rukh Khan said, “So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So, this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year.”

He added, “I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. I am sure that you will find something in the film that will touch your heart. The film will definitely make you laugh also.” The clip was shared by the actor's fan page on Instagram, with the text, “King Khan's Dunki is personal and we know how heartfelt it is going to be.”

Meanwhile, trade expert Girish Johar on Friday revealed that Dunki has received a "U/A" certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), he also revealed that the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes. In his post, Girish Johar wrote, “Super exclusive Dunki gets "U/A" from Censor. Runtime 2 hrs 41 mins.”

For the unversed, a U/A certificate indicates that the film is unrestricted, but there is a parental discretion advisory for children below 12 years of age. Dunki, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in important roles. It is SRK's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.