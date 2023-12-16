Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction To Son AbRam Recreating His Iconic Pose Is Everything

AbRam and SRK at the event. (courtesy: srkuniverse)

It was full house at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan, along with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, attended the event. SRK's son AbRam performed on stage and the video from it is viral. In the video, AbRam can be seen recreating his father Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). "Give me a hug, I love hugs," little AbRam says during his performance. Shah Rukh Khan, seated in the front row with Gauri and Suhana, couldn't help but smile. The video is just too cute.

Check out the viral video here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and Suhana, seated in the front row, were all smiles. See the video here:

After the performance, Shah Rukh Khan was pictured with wife Gauri and son AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand this year. Their daughter Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies recently. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release on December 21 and it will clash with Prabhas' Salaar.