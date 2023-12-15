KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan's LOL Reaction To Suhana Khan's SRK Question Oopsie

Suhana Khan in a still from KBC.(Courtesy: JacyKhan)

Suhana Khan and the team of The Archies were Amitabh Bachchan's guests on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. A ROFL moment from the show is trending a great deal. During a segment of the show, Big B asked Suhana, "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options being - "(a) Padma Shri, (b) Legion of Honour, (c), L'Etoile d'Or and (d) Volpi Cup. The correct answer to the question was Volpi Cup. However, Suhana was not aware of the answer. She replied, "Padma Shri." Her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina quickly added "How could you get that wrong?"

What followed was an ROFL reaction from Amitabh Bachchan. "Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai. Keval baap ne itna hi bata ke bheja hai ki wo saamne baitha hai usne tumhare baap ka kirdaar adaa kiya hai. Toh unko bol dena ki bhaiyya jara aaram se sawaal pucho. Abhi itna aaram se sawaal pucha phir bhi uska jawab nahi de payi ye. (The daughter does not know what the father has got. The father has sent her only by telling her that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his father and that I should ask his daughter easy questions. Now, that I have asked her an easy question, she still doesn't not know the answer)." LOL.

Also, when Big B asked Suhana if SRK gave her any advice before coming on the sets, Suhana said, "Unhone kahan ki aapko bas yaad dila du ki aapne unke father ka role play kiya hai toh ask me easy questions (He asked me to remind you that you have payed his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions)". Big B starred as SRK's father in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....

Haaye... Meri gudiya @iamsrk Our little girl on KBC! Goooosh Such a Cutie.. Papa ke father ka role play kiya hai Amitji ne so ask easy questions From watching you to host it, to promote there to our lil Suhana now it's so emotional #SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/UbisZ45gSb — (@JacyKhan) December 11, 2023

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. Suhana Khan was also named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. She was recently named as one of the brand ambassador of the beauty platform Tira as well.