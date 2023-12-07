Arjun Kapoor's Shout Out To Sister Khushi On The Archies Debut: 'You Are Just So Pure'

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

The Archies fever has gripped Bollywood and how. Arjun Kapoor shared his thoughts on the film and the performances in an extensive post. Arjun Kapoor added a bit of fun as he posed with The Archies comics in his reel. Arjun Kapoor was also present at the mega screening of the film, held in Mumbai, to cheer for sister Khushi, who made her debut in the film. Arjun began his post heaping praise on the creators. He wrote, "Zoieakhtar, Reemakagti1 I have fallen in love with the world of Archies! So creatively and so beautifully you've rekindled all the memories of the past for us all. What a well crafted and executed film just full of colour love hope & friendship...I wanted to feel 18 again!" Arjun praised Khushi with these words, "khushi05k ur biggest strength is how u perform in silences ur eyes have honesty and are just so pure with ur portrayal..." Arjun believes, Suhana lit up the screen. He wrote, "Suhanakhan2 u lit up the screen every time u stepped in front of the camera the ease & the grace just terrific !!!"

For Archie AKA, Agastya Nanda, Arjun Kapoor had these words, "AgastyaNanda Aggy my boy what a player !!! U played Archie with such elan the boy who can't stop falling in love !!! Well I'm sure a lot of them are gonna fall for ur dancing skills impish charm and sincerity..." Zoya Akhtar, Khushi and Vedang Raina expressed their gratitude and shared a string of heart emojis on the post. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's entire post here:

Apart from Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also attended The Archies screening in style. For the screening, Khushi Kapoor wore her late mother Sridevi's off-shoulder gown. Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family showed up at the screening. Take a look at the pictures here:

The Archies marks the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.