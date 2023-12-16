Recap 2023: Return Of The King - Behold The Glory Of Shah Rukh Khan

SRK had two blockbusters this year. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

If the life of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan was ever to be made into a movie, 2023 would be the opening scene of the post-interval block, where you first sense the winds turning in favour of the hero. Those following the life of the superstar would know that the last few years have been relentlessly unforgiving to Shah Rukh Khan in more ways than one. As SRK's films across genres failed to conjure up the magic that had come to be identified with the actor's work and his son Aryan Khan found himself in a brief yet tumultuous legal battle in 2021, fans and industry experts wondered if King Khan's reign had come to an end, after all. But like in all great stories, the hero made a comeback and how! 2023 could very well be declared the year of resurgence for Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood.

Here's looking at how 2023 was but a timeline of SRK's victories – personal and professional.

Picture Abhi Baaki Hai!

It was back in 2014 with Happy New Year that Shah Rukh Khan had what one would call a clean hit. Make no mistake, the films headlined by the superstar between 2014 and 2023 were box-office winners, but the discontent among fans and critics with SRK's work was clear. The actor himself in interviews had acknowledged that he has dabbled in a range of genres, attempting to entertain fans who have stuck by him since his Bollywood debut in 1992.

After nearly a decade, in 2023, the box-office numbers of his first two releases of the year– Pathaan and Jawan – proved that King Khan had found his footing once more. The superstar began the year with Pathaan, an addition to the Yash Raj Spy Universe, with frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone [who also had a great year – read all about it here]. Playing the eponymous character, whose only identity is his allegiance to India, the action-drama was strewn with meta references.

Pathaan also saw SRK sharing screen space with fellow superstar Salman Khan after five years. m The fact that the film ended Bollywood's box-office drought by earning ₹1,055 crore only added to the myth of SRK.

While the euphoria around Pathaan is unparalleled, it is only the second-highest-grossing Hindi film (worldwide, as of December 16, 2023). The first spot has been reserved by another SRK film, Jawan, which was released in September 2023 and featured the actor and his band of women aides bringing down the bad guys, one cool stunt at a time. The film, which featured the actor in a double role, made a whopping ₹1,160 crore at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, in 2023, the total box office collection [gross] of Indian movies stands at ₹10,516.37 crore, so far, with two of SRK's films contributing ₹ 2,215. King Khan's share of the pie is only expected to get bigger with his third film of 2023 Dunki releasing on December 21. The much-awaited film has the actor collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani – a filmmaker known for his Midas touch – for the first time, along with a strong ensemble cast.

Year Of Reinvention

2023 was also the year of reinvention for the superstar. At 58, SRK – who had defined romance in Bollywood for decades – chose to give his younger counterparts a run for their money by stepping out as the ultimate action hero in Jawan and Pathaan. With oodles of rugged charm and measured intensity, the new and improved King Khan was a hit with everyone.

Ahead of the release of these films, Shah Rukh Khan also opted out of major pre-release promotional strategies, choosing instead to engage in fun Ask Me Anything sessions with fans on social media.

Interestingly, the last time SRK headlined three releases in a year was in 2004. He starred in Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara and Swades that year– all films that have gone on to attain cult status and are regular fixtures on the list of best SRK projects.

Legacy continues

Shah Rukh Khan has been that one great “outsider” success story in Bollywood. With no connections to film dynasties, the actor not only made a mark in Indian cinema but is also one of the most recognised names in the global entertainment industry.

2023 saw SRK's legacy being carried forward by his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, albeit in different ways. Aryan Khan's maiden directorial venture came in the form of an advertisement for the 26-year-old's luxury apparel brand, D'yavol X. The ad featured – no prizes for guessing – SRK.

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan also made her acting debut in Netflix's Indian adaptation of The Archies. Suhana played the role of Veronica Lodge in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

With humongous professional highs and delightful personal milestones, the triumphant return of King Khan was an important page in Bollywood's 2023 diary. With Dunki up for release on December 21, fans of the superstar are waiting for a fairytale ending to the year that has Shah Rukh Khan written all over it.