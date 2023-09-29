Jawan Box Office Collection Day 22: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Inches Closer To 600 Crore Mark

Deepika and SRK in a still from Jawan. (courtesy YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is motoring towards the ₹ 600-crore mark. The film has currently made ₹ 581.43 crore at the Indian box office, Sacnilk reported. It will soon overtake the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. Jawan collected ₹ 5.50 crore on Day 22 (third Thursday). To celebrate the achievement, Red Chillies Entertainment has rolled out the offer of “buy-1-get-1-ticket-free” starting from Thursday to Saturday (September 28-September 30). Jawan, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, opened in cinemas on September 7. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan is an “unstoppable force” and the “buy-1-get-1-ticket-free” offer will most likely boost its business over the extended weekend.

The film critic wrote, “Jawan remains an unstoppable force… Also, the Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer [Thursday to Saturday] should boost its biz… [Week 3] Friday ₹7.10 crore, Saturday ₹ 11.50 crore, Sunday ₹ 13.90 crore, Monday ₹ 4.90 crore, Tuesday ₹ 4.40 crore, Wednesday ₹ 4.45 crore. Total: ₹ 519.69 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Jawan also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Ayesha Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Lehar Khan were also a part of the project.

Jawan was well-received by fans and critics. NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan carries off the onerous task with such phenomenal panache that one barely notices when one entity gives way to the other. The narrative is never in danger of losing its balance even as the performer and the character shorten the distance between them. On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that.”

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Cinemas and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki is eyeing a Christmas release. As reported by Taran Adarsh, Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.