Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Troll Who Claimed Jawan's Box Office Numbers Are 'Fake'

SRK at Jawan success bash. (courtesy poojadadlani02)

This troll should have known better than messing with Shah Rukh Khan. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan did an #ASKSRK session with his fans on X (earlier called Twitter). The superstar mostly thanked fans and answered questions pertaining to his smash hit Jawan and his upcoming film Dunki. A user didn't understand the assignment. He accused the producers of the films of faking the box office collection of the film. "What about fake collection numbers of Jawan? So many news that produces are spreading fake collection numbers," the user asked the actor. Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply to this was, "Chupp baith aur ginta reh...bas (Shut up and just keep counting). Don't get distracted in counting! #Jawan." Two words - mic drop.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's epic reply here:

Chupp baith aur ginta reh...bas!!! Don't get distracted in counting!!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/vIsUn5W4X7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Another user asked SRK about the current book that he is reading. Shah Rukh Khan jokingly replied, saying, "With Jawan now I am only reading Account books....ha ha. Joking." So far, Jawan has made Rs 576.23 crore at the Indian box office."

This is how Shah Rukh Khan responded to the user:

With #Jawan now I am only reading Account books....ha ha. Joking.... https://t.co/FiO7JCiWLe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His film Jawan is a huge blockbuster. The film released earlier this month.