Jawan Box Office Collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Unstoppable On Weekdays Too

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has made ₹ 576.23 crore at the Indian box office. The Atlee film will soon overtake the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan. Jawan, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, has been enjoying a stupendous run at the ticket window in its third week. The movie added ₹ 5.15 crore to the total collection on its third Wednesday (day 21), Sacnilk reported.Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second Hindi-original film to have made a fifth century on home ground. First was Siddharth Anand's directorial, Pathaan.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan “continues to trend well on weekdays.” He tweeted: “Jawan continues to trend well on weekdays, despite amassing a strong total over the weekend… [Week 3] Friday 7.10 crore, Saturday 11.50 crore, Sunday 13.90 crore, Monday 4.90 crore, Tuesday 4.40 crore. Total: ₹ 515.24 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.” He has also shared the breakdown of the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Red Chillies Entertainment, which backed Jawan, in an Instagram post announced the “buy 1 get 1 free ticket offer” for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (September 28-September 30). Sharing a poster of SRK's dual-role – Vikram Rathod and Azad — the production house wrote, “Double dhamaaka. Single Daam. Jaise Azad ke saath Vikram Rathore… waise aapke saath koi bhi jaa sakta hai. Ek ticket khareedne par doosra ticket bilkul free.* 1 + 1 offer… Starting tomorrow. (Double enjoyment. Single price. Just like Azad has Vikram Rathod, anyone can go with you. If you buy one ticket, the other one is absolutely free) Enjoy #Jawan with your loved ones. In cinemas near you - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Red Chillies Entertainment is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his Jawan review, wrote, “On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience.”

Jawan also has Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.