Shah Rukh Khan's Adorable Reply To Little Fan's Dance To Jawan Song: 'Made My Day Much Better'

Just as Jawan continues to rule the box office numbers, so does superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who continued his trend of replying to fan messages on X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday. A fan on Tuesday shared the cutest video of her daughter, dancing to Jawan song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Tagging the superstar, the fan wrote, " I do not know how many takes you would have taken for this song, but my little chipmunk here, does not stop grooving to your song at all!Jia is just 4 years old and tries to copy you, step by step! I hope you see this today and it makes your day merrier!." Shah Rukh Khan had the most adorable reply to the fan's message. He wrote, "Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank u…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u."

Yes it has made my day much much better!!! Thank u…. And yes, I did take more takes than she has to get it right. Ha ha… love u https://t.co/whxwvDv0fZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2023

The steps are great. She is amazing!!! Send my love to her… Big hugs to your mother and to u. https://t.co/T58v9tmJYC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2023

They are both very good at dancing!!! May they always be this happy and healthy. Give them a big hug each on my behalf…. Love u https://t.co/pL32IsF76U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan, his second release this year, is about to challenge his previous film Pathaan in the box office rankings. Jawan's current total is over ₹ 510 crore with Monday (the film's third) contributing nearly ₹ 5 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Jawan has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion, making it the third top earner in Bollywood after Pathaan and Gadar 2, both of which the film is expected to outperform.

"Jawan is all set to surpass Gadar 2 and Pathaan in the coming days. (Week 3) Friday 7.10 cr, Saturday 11.50 cr, Sunday 13.90 cr, Monday 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 510.84 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh. He added a breakup of the film's regional business.

The Atlee directorial has also entered the ₹ 1,000 crore club (worldwide). At the global box office, the film has collected ₹ 1,004.92 crore. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which bankrolled Jawan, has shared the record figures on Instagram. “History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption.

Taran Adarsh has also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be locking horns at the box office with Prabhas in December. According to the film critic, Prabhas' Salaar is eyeing a Christmas release. “Yes, it's true… SRK vs Prabhas, Dunki vs Salaar this Christmas. The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive this Christmas [on 22 December 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 September 2023],” read Taran Adarsh's post.

It will be the “second-time” Homabale Films is clashing with SRK. “This is the second time #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 December 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 December 2023,” Taran Adarsh added.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.