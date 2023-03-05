Gauri Khan Has This To Say After Pathaan Becomes Bollywood's 'No 1 In India'

Image shared by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

The year has started with a bang for superstar Shah Rukh Khan thanks to the success of his action film Pathaan. The movie by Yash Raj Films is enjoying a dream run at the box office and has already emerged as the highest earning Hindi film in history. As Pathaan breaks one box office milestone after another, SRK's wife and designer-producer Gauri Khan has now shared a post celebrating the success of the movie and her husband. Sharing a poster of the film that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Gauri Khan said: “Record breaking streak… #Pathaan,” with a fire emoji.

As per the poster shared by Gauri Khan, Pathaan is the “highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema [original language]” having earned “1026 crore [$ 125.58 m) worldwide gross”.

See the post here:

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a tweet regarding Pathaan's box office success, on Friday. In his post, Taran Adarsh confirmed that Pathaan has emerged as the “no 1 Hindi film in India,” followed by dubbed versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Aamir Khan's Dangal. In another tweet, the trade analyst said: “Absence of notable/new films in the market gives Pathaan a big boost… Numbers witness an upward trend on [sixth] Friday… Another strong weekend is on the cards… [Week 6] Friday 1.05 crore. Total: ₹ 511.70 crore. Hindi. India business”. He also wrote: “Now No. 1 Hindi film in India.”

Absence of notable / new films in the market gives #Pathaan a big boost… Numbers witness an upward trend on [sixth] Fri… Another strong weekend is on the cards… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 511.70 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.



NOW NO. 1 *HINDI* FILM IN INDIA. pic.twitter.com/1lwaB3JbHM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2023

Earlier, when the film had managed to cross the ₹500 crore milestone at the domestic box office, actor John Abraham shared how "thrilled" he is about the development. Describing it to be a "landmark moment," the actor told Bollywood Hungama: "This is a landmark moment not just for the film and the entire team of Pathaan but also for the Hindi film industry. I'm thrilled that we have entertained Indians and Hindi cinema lovers globally with Pathaan.”

Director Siddharth Anand, meanwhile, told ANI how grateful he is to witness the love for his film. He was quoted as saying: "I'm just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide and 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic, and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn't be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent up against a terrorist for hire, played by John Abraham. The film features Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent, who assists SRK in bringing down John Abraham's Jim. Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in Dunki and Jawan next.