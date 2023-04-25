Presenting Shah Rukh Khan In An Advert Directed By Son Aryan - So Worth The Wait

SRK in a still from the advert. (courtesy: dyavol.x)

Attention folks, the wait is over. Remember Aryan Khan and family were teasing us with snippets of an advert from his luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X? Well, the advert is out now. Wait, it gets better. The video features both Aryan and his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan. The video begins with Aryan having a tough time zeroing in on the logo for the brand. After he almost gives up, Shah Rukh Khan steps up to finish the pending logo. BTW, did we mention that the video has been directed Aryan Khan himself. Meanwhile, SRK posted a still from the video and he captioned it: "Make your mark with D'YAVOL X. Watch the film now on D'YAVOL X."

See the advert, featuring SRK here:

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted on Instagram handle ahead of the advert's release.

A BTS of Aryan Khan from the shoot.

How about a BTS of SRK from the sets too.

During this year's IPL matches, both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan were pictured wearing clothes from Aryan's brand D'YAVOL X. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aryan Khan also launched a "lifestyle luxury collective" brand last year. He wrote this in his caption, "It's been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D'YAVOL is finally here," announcing the brand.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.