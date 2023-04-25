DND, Aryan Khan At Work. Here's What Dad Shah Rukh Khan Posted For Him

Aryan Khan in a BTS picture. (courtesy: dyavol.x)

Aryan Khan, on Monday, teased his Instafam with glimpses of his upcoming project - an advert that he is directing for his luxury streetwear brand Dyavol.x. Aryan's superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan, who will feature in the advert, shared glimpses on social media on Monday and he wrote in his caption: "X marks the spot. 24 hours to go. Follow Dyavol.x for exclusive content." Aryan Khan became an entrepreneur last year when he launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand (more on that later).

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

DND, Aryan Khan at work.

Meanwhile, a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from the shoot was shared on the brand's official page. The caption on it read: "The countdown has begun."

Here's a BTS picture of Aryan Khan from the shoot.

Launching his "lifestyle luxury collective" brand last year, Aryan Khan wrote in his caption: "It's been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D'YAVOL is finally here."

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan wrapped his first project with Red Chillies Entertainment last year. "Wrapped with the writing...Can't wait to say action," he captioned the post.

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that his son Aryan has no plans of pursuing acting as a career. SRK said this on David Letterman's show: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'."