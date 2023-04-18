After Viral Pics Of The Khans, Gauri Shares Family Portrait With Shah Rukh, Suhana, Aryan And AbRam

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Amid all the viral pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's family, his wife Gauri Khan has also shared a new picture on her Instagram handle. The interior designer shared a picture in which they can be seen in shades of black and white. Gauri and Suhana can be seen twinning in white tops and black pants, while SRK, Aryan and AbRam can be seen in similar outfits - white T-shirts and blue jeans paired with black jackets. "My coffee table book, #MyLifeInDesign, now available in stores," read her caption.

Meanwhile, his fans woke up to picture-perfect portraits of the superstar's family, and they are just adorable. Aryan Khan is trending big time on Twitter, the reason: the family portraits of him with his parents Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan. Also, a solo picture of him with his father SRK in which they are twinning in olive green jackets. Isn't it exciting? A few days ago, Gauri shared a family photo on her Instagram handle, now we have got hands on a similar picture, but in this, they are sitting and smiling for the camera.

Some fan pages of Shah Rukh Khan have shared many such pictures on Twitter. In one image, the Khan family can be seen in a white ensemble, while SRK, Aryan and AbRam added blue denim jackets to accentuate their looks. In the image, SRK, Gauri and AbRam are happily posing for the camera, while Aryan and Suhana can be seen looking at their little brother.

Now, check out the blockbuster picture of the father-son duo twinning in white olive green jackets. In the image, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen resting his hand on Aryan's shoulder as they pose for the camera.

Another viral picture, a photo of the father-daughter duo. Yes, Suhana Khan can be seen posing with her father Shah Rukh Khan. "Humari (Our) Pathaan Family," read the caption.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. They welcomed their kids Aryan in 1997, daughter Suhana in 2000 and AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.