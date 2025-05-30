AbRam's 12th Birthday Celebrations With Gauri Khan And Suhana. MIA - Shah Rukh And Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam celebrated his 12th birthday with mother Gauri Khan, big sister Suhana Khan and grandmother Savita Chhibber on May 27. It was an intimate celebration sans Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan. Pictures and videos from the birthday party were shared on the official Instagram handle of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai.

What

Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son AbRam turned 12 on May 27.

The celebrations took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Arts Cafe in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan were MIA from the celebrations.

For the birthday party, Suhana wore a summer dress, while, AbRam wore a blue t-shirt.

Gauri Khan wore a white blazer teaming it up with a loose pant.

The video sums up the birthday party mood, loaded with a spread of pizzas, sweet treats, and a chocolate birthday cake.

The caption accompanying the video read, "Such a joy to welcome back Mrs. Gauri Khan - designer of the NMACC Arts Cafe - along with Suhana Khan and family for AbRam's birthday celebrations. Another evening full of sweet moments and big smiles."

Among other attendees were Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and her daughter, family friend Kaajal Anand.

The Internet's Reaction

Social media users were also wondering about Shah Rukh and Aryan's absence from the celebrations.

A user wrote, "And where is the older brother and dad?"

Another comment read, "Happy Birthday God Bless You."

Another comment read, "Yummy place and food."

About AbRam

Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to Aryan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. AbRam is the youngest one. Shah Rukh and Gauri welcomed their third child, AbRam, in 2013 via surrogacy. AbRam accompanies Shah Rukh Khan on special days (Eid, his birthday) during his meet and greet sessions with fans.

AbRam, recently, dubbed for Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, with Aryan Khan lending his voice to Simba. Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel, and directed by Barry Jenkins.

In A Nutshell

AbRam is also a paparazzi favourite. He accompanies his father and siblings during IPL matches also. Videos from AbRam's 12th birthday celebrations spread the message of joy, love and togetherness.