Suhana And Aryan Khan's Fun-Filled Moments With Cousins Alia And Arjun Chibba. Courtesy: Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children, Suhana and Aryan Khan, recently enjoyed a fun-filled night out with their cousins, Arjun and Alia Chhiba. On Wednesday, Gauri shared a wholesome picture of the quartet on Instagram.

The image featured Suhana and Aryan twinning in classic black tops and blue jeans. Their cousins, Arjun and Alia, joined them in equally cool and casual ensembles. FYI: Arjun and Alia Chhiba are the kids of Gauri's brother, Vikrant Chhibber. They are often seen on vacations and celebrations with the Khan family.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan wrote, "Nazar utaaro (cast off the evil eye) pls." Shalini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Suhana Khan and Alia Chhiba dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, Alia Chhiba also shared glimpses of her Mumbai trip on Instagram. The carousel post featured stunning sunsets, indulgent meals and wholesome moments with her cousin, Suhana Khan. The side note read, "Bombay, bites and big smiles!"

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut in The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film premiered on Netflix in 2023. The actress is now all set to make her silver screen debut in King, alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Aryan Khan, on the other hand, will make his directorial debut with the Netflix series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. It features Bobby Deol and Lakshya in lead roles.

Ba***ds of Bollywood is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series is produced by Gauri Khan.