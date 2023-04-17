This Shah Rukh Khan BTS Proves Why He Is Dabboo Ratnani's 'Favourite' Subject

A still from the video. (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Another day, another amazing video from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar diaries. The celebrity photographer has shared a behind-the-scenes clip from a shoot session with his “favourite” actor. No points for guessing. It's Shah Rukh Khan. Here, the two are involved in a fun banter. Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a finely tailored suit, is holding a camera. Dabboo Ratnani is standing next to him. The actor then points the camera at the photographer like a gun. Dabbo Ratnani's epic reaction steals the show. Sharing the video, he wrote, “ #btswithdabboo With my favourite Shah Rukh Khan, Dabboo Ratnani. Video Shot by @manishadratnani Video Edit by @kiararatnani #dabbooreels#dabbooratnani#dabbooratnaniphotography#dabbooratnanicalendar#shahrukhkhan#throughthelensofdabbooratnan.” Dabboo Ratnani has also mentioned the date of the shoot. “15.04.2023,” he added.

Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.



Now, take a look at Dabboo Ratnani and the “marvellous Shah” Rukh Khan. The actor makes our hearts skip a beat with his infectious smile. Don't miss the signature pose.



For Dabboo Ratnani, Shah Rukh Khan is the “best” and this picture is proof.

Dabboo Ratnani loves to share snippets from his shoot diaries on Instagram. Before this, the celebrity photographer shared a pic featuring himself and Shah Rukh on a bicycle. The actor looks dashing in a white shirt and black pants. Dabboo Ratnani, for the caption, wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan.” His hashtags read, “#dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnanicalendar.



Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving a lot of love and admiration for his comeback film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial became the “first Hindi film to breach the ₹ 1,000 crore worldwide barrier during phase I of its release.” The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana were also part of the project. Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen space with Nayanthara.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.





