Fans Demand A Release Date For 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' As Aryan Khan's Selfie With His Team Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Industry figures, including Netflix's Ted Sarandos, praised Aryan's talent. A viral selfie features Aryan with his team and a smiling Ted Sarandos. Karan Johar hinted at Aryan's directorial voice during a recent interview.

The buzz around Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is getting stronger, as fans wait eagerly for a release date announcement. Several industry insiders, including Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Saif Ali Khan, and Karan Johar have heaped praises on Aryan Khan's talent.

Now a selfie has gone viral on social media which sees Aryan Khan posing with his The Ba***ds of Bollywood team, Ted Sarandos is also seen smiling ear to ear.

The comments section was flooded in no time as fans waited eagerly for more news on The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

One internet user asked, "Show releasing when????", while another person wrote, "I'm just happy to see Aryan Khan, ohhhh, Aryan Khan looking so hot."

Recently in a conversation with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar said, "I don't want to say anything about his Netflix show because he'll (Aryan Khan) get very angry, but all I'll say is this: watch out. If there is a King, there will be a Prince. I can say this with confidence because I've seen the show. He has an individualistic voice as a director."

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry and has Bobby Deol and Lakshya in key roles.

The show is heading for a June 2025 release and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

There are a lot of potential cameos lined up for the project as well, while Saif recently revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have shot for their bits, reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan will also add to the mystery surrounding the project.