Viral: Ananya Panday Chats With Aryan Khan And Aditya Roy Kapur. Watch Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: gaurikhan) (courtesy: adityaroykapur)

The NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) event fever continues as a video featuring Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shanaya Kapoor is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the viral video, they are standing in a circle and enjoying their time together. Ananya and Aditya, who are rumoured to be dating, can be seen standing beside each other while Aryan stands in front of her and chatting. The video is from the second day of the event as Ananya can be seen in a golden ensemble, while Aryan and Aditya look dapper in black suits. Shanaya also looks pretty in a white shirt and gold sequin skirt.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's fan page shared this video on Instagram. Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Loooove adi and ananya... they always seem glued to each other in any function they attend, while another wrote, "Aryan Ananya looks perfect together."

Check out the viral video here:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey opened up on the actress' relationship status. Speaking to Etimes, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star said, "The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad."

Speaking about Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan's bond, they are great friends. And last year, during the Koffee With Karan episode, KJo asked Ananya if she had a crush on Aryan. The actress said, "Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.