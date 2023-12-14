Recap 2023: Deepika Padukone's Crowded Year - Oscars To Blockbusters To Controversies

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

Since her dream Bollywood debut in 2007, Deepika Padukone has gone on to establish herself not just as one of the country's biggest superstars but also as a brand that promises instant recognition and a profound impact. How far-reaching this impact can be is evident in the way 2023 as a year played out for the multi-hyphenate. From being the face of global luxury brands to breaking box-office records, Deepika Padukone had a tremendous 12 months. While her films created ripples across the world, her personal life, entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic work continued to make headlines. Here's a retrospective glimpse of Deepika Padukone's rise and rise in 2023.

Box-Office Queen

To say that Deepika Padukone started the year with a box-office bang would be putting it very very mildly. Returning to the big screen with one of her most successful collaborators, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Deepika Padukone captured the imagination of the masses with her role as Pakistani spy Dr. Rubina "Rubai" Mohsin. In a marked departure from the damsel in distress troupe that most spy movies reserve for women characters, the January release saw Deepika Padukone not only pulling off some sleek action moves and taking on the bad guys but also sending fans into a tizzy with her dance moves. As of December 14, 2023, Pathaan is the second highest-grossing Hindi film.

Deepika Padukone proved that she was her only competition at the box office when Pathaan was dethroned by another film that also featured her in a significant role. In Jawan, the second 2023 film that saw her romance Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's extended cameo ceased to be just that and her role as a strong-willed partner of a wronged hero earned her appreciation from all quarters.

If the promos of her 2024 releases – Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD – are anything to go by, Deepika Padukone will likely hold her “box-office queen” tag in 2024 too.

Global Face for Indian Excellence

After becoming the first Indian to unveil the football FIFA World Cup trophy before a final, in December 2022, Deepika Padukone continued to carry the mantle of representing the country across global platforms. Deepika Padukone made history by becoming the third Indian – after Star Trek legend Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra – to attend the Oscars as a presenter in March. Her rousing introduction to singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's performance of Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR – which also won the Oscar for Best Original Song – was hailed by Indians across the world. The actress looked exquisite in a black Louis Vuitton gown and made it to several international best-dressed lists.

Further, the actress was celebrated as “The Global Star” by Time Magazine, crediting her for taking Bollywood to the world.

Deepika Padukone also continued her dream run as the face of several international luxury brands including Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Pottery Barn, and Qatar Airways, among others. Her skincare brand 82°E also celebrated its first anniversary in 2023.

Courting Controversies

The year, however, was not without its controversies. Deepika Padukone began 2023 by making headlines for the colour of her swimsuit in Pathaan. Now, as 2023 draws to a close, she has faced flank for her candid views on modern relationships and casual dating that she shared on celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. While internet trolls had a field day questioning everything from her choice of clothes to relationships and Reddit threads were being dedicated to dissenting her marriage with superstar Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has let her trademark dignified silence do all the talking – only interrupted by her quirky Instagram uploads [ Deepika Padukone's pattern of posting has a separate fanbase by itself].

With exciting projects on the anvil, it appears that 2024 will shape up to be the year of Deepika Padukone.