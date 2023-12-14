Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar On Those Trolling Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Episode: 'Who The F*** Are You'

Ranveer and Deepika with Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar shut down his trolls for once and for all. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar addressed his trolls and also spoke about the first episode of the season, after the premiere of which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were trolled for their honest confessions about their initial years of dating (more on that later). Speaking of the episode, Karan Johar said, "I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of us kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes."

The director added, "They (Deepika and Ranveer) were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f****** talking about some nonsense. I am like, what do you know about somebody else's personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f****** middle finger. I am like, you know, just shut up."

Karan Johar also added how he is often trolled for his sexuality too. He added that the trolls don't even spare his kids and his mom. "They're talking to me about my sexuality, they talk to me about being a single parent, they bring up my kids, that one really f******. They talk about my mother having raised me not well enough to take that decision right. I'm like who the f*** are you," Karan Johar said.

A little background for those who require one, on Karan Johar's chat show this season, speaking of the time she and Ranveer Singh were dating, Deepika Padukone said, "I was single and he just came out of the relationship. I wanted to be single for a while because I had come out of a couple of difficult relationships," she said. The couple revealed that during the initial days of dating, they were still allowed to see other people but she "would always go back to him." Deepika added, "Until he proposed to me, there was no commitment as such." Ranveer then mentioned that he knew Deepika was "the one" within six months. The couple were massively trolled by a section of the Internet for their past.

During the latest episode, guest Arjun Kapoor also talked about the frequent trolling that he is often on the receiving end of and he said, "There's no person that's not being affected, it's about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they're trying to get your attention. Then I realized I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes."