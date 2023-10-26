Koffee With Karan 8: About Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Maldives Proposal, Secret Engagement And Wedding

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

A quintessential Koffee With Karan episode includes some spilling of beans and that is just what happened on the first episode of the 8th season of the talk show that aired at midnight. Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spoke about their dating life, marriage, and the grand proposal. During the course of the episode, their wedding video was also shown for the first time. The couple also revealed how they fell in love, being secretly engaged, meeting the parents. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, held at Lake Como in Italy, was an extremely private affair Well, there was a lot more, read ahead.

Straight Out Of A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Movie

At the reading of Ram-Leela is where it all began for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The actor recalled, "There was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali's house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika's arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like Oh My God." Later, Deepika asked Ranveer to clean a piece of crab stuck between her teeth. The actor said that he felt like he had put his pinky finger on a socket and experienced a jolt. The rest, as they say, is history.

Dating Diaries

Speaking of the time they were dating, Deepika Padukone said, "I was single and he just came out of the relationship. I wanted to be single for a while because I had come out of a couple of difficult relationships," she said. The couple revealed that during the initial days of dating, they were still allowed to see other people but she "would always go back to him." Deepika added, "Until he proposed to me, there was no commitment as such." Ranveer mentioned that he knew Deepika was "the one" within six months.

Secretly Engaged

ICYDK, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012, got secretly engaged in 2015, and kept their engagement a secret for 3 years. "You were secretly engaged," Karan Johar asked the couple. To which Ranveer replied, "2015 I proposed to her. Iske pehle ki koi aur ajaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hun (before someone else does, I decided to)."Deepika Padukone jokingly added, "Advance booking."

The Proposal

And she said yes. But how did that happen? Well, Ranveer Singh told exactly how. Recalling the proposal, Ranveer said, "So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in Cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure." The actor revealed that Deepika Padukone got very emotional and said yes, of course.

Meeting The Padukones

After the proposal, Deepika and Ranveer hung out with the actress' family friends. It was during the meeting that Deepika wanted to tell them all. "Listen I'm gonna tell them now," Deepika whispered in Ranveer's ears. Ranveer told her not to at the moment. "Then, suddenly, absolutely out of nowhere, she was like 'you know he proposed marriage to me and I said yes," Ranveer said recalling the incident. The actor added, "I got into their room in their Bengaluru home and I put my ear to the door and outside Amma (Ujjala Padukone) and Deepika are having it out. She's saying, 'who is this guy? He proposed marriage and you said yes also? And I was like please God help me. Then it took a lot of work on my part to place for myself in Amma's heart and now I think I'm one of her favorite people in the whole world." Aww.

Band Baaja Baaraat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The couple's wedding video was shared for the first time on the show. Take a look:

Deepika and Ranveer are the co-stars of films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" and 83.