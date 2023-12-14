Koffee With Karan 8: Asked About Next Step With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Said, 'Unfair To Talk Alone About It'

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Koffee With Karan veteran Arjun Kapoor attended the latest season along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor was asked a question or two about girlfriend Malaika Arora by the show's host Karan Johar. However, the actor said that it wouldn't be fair to talk about his partner and their future together without her being present in the room. Arjun Kapoor said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing."

The actor added, "Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

When asked about the next step in their relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

During the episode, Arjun Kapoor also talked about the frequent trolling that he and Malaika are often on the receiving end of and he said, "There's no person that's not being affected, it's about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they're trying to get your attention. Then I realized I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.