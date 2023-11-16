Malaika Arora Dedicates Pic With 'All Time Favourite' David Beckham To Son Arhaan: 'This One's For You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora was one of the many celebrities, who attended the grand welcome party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in honour of former footballer David Beckham on Wednesday night. A day after the event, Malaika Arora shared pictures, posing with the man of the hour, David Beckham himself. What was however special about her Instagram post was that she dedicated it to her son Arhaan Khan. In her post, Malaika Arora wrote, "This one's for you Arhaan Khan …. Our all time favourite David Khan….. thank you Sonam Kapoor @anandahuja for such a warm n beautiful evening."

Her post also featured some pictures of herself with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Take a look at the post below:

Besides Malaika, Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput were also equally thrilled upon meeting the former star footballer. In his post on Thursday, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham." Host Sonam Kapoor replied to the post with a sweet comment. It read, "Hottest couple in the house."

Take a look at the post below:

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan turned 21 earlier this month. On his special day, mom Malaika shared a montage for her “baby boy” Arhaan on Instagram. Sharing the clip, Malaika wrote, “My baby boy is 21 today… and my wish for you is simple…have the best life imaginable… Live life to the fullest… Laugh, giggle, cry if you must… play as hard as you work… Be sincere…make time for the people and things you adore…sleep soundly and have the best dreams…Always have that toothy smile on your face, and never stop making us all crack up with your corny humour… And that you always always know you are loved…happy birthday my sweet sweet boy… Mama loves you the most and Mama is so proud of you.”

See the post below:

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad.