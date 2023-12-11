Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor Helpfully Answers Ananya-Shraddha Zinger For Aditya Roy Kapur

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: karanjohar )

Koffee With KaranSeason 8 is making all the right noises. Be it the oh-so-amazing guest list or the fun-filled moments, the celebrity talk show is sugar, spice and everything nice. Now, in the upcoming episode, Karan Johar will host Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. How do we know? The filmmaker has released a promo on Instagram. Oh boy. We just can't wait for Thursday. Our favourite part of the promo was the rapid-fire bit. KJo asks, “If you [we all know who] were stuck in a lift with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?” Surprise. Surprise. Not Aditya Roy Kapur but Arjun Kapoor quickly responds, "Aashiqui to zaroor karta, ab kiske saath vo nahi pata. [There would certainly be romance, with whom, I don't know.]" After listening to Arjun Kapoor's answer, Aditya Roy Kapur instantly raises an eyebrow and says, "What?" Arjun Kapoor, with his trademark wit, says, "Just joking." Did you get the Chunky Panday reference here? “I am joking” is one of Chunky Panday's superhit dialogues. Reportedly, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in a relationship. For those who don't know, Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly dated his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Wait, there is more. During one of the segments, Karan Johar asks Aditya Roy Kapur to address rumours about him dating Ananya Panday. To this, the actor replies in typical KJo style, "Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies." Along with the promo, KJo wrote, “Get seated, the boys aka Arjun Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur are on the koffee kouch this week and they are bringing the house down!”

The rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur dating Ananya Panday first started on the Koffee couch last season. Back then, Karan Johar quizzed Ananya, “I saw in my party...What is brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapur?”

Ananya Panday, who featured in the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 with Sara Ali Khan, was also asked about her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress replied, “I'm feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question." Read all about it here.

The Koffee With Karan episode featuring Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will premiere on Thursday at midnight.