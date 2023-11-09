Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday On Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur - 'Some Things Are Private And Special'

Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

A quintessential Koffee With Karan episode includes some fun confessions, manifestations (IYKYK) and of course the rapid fire. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday - Karan Johar's guests for the latest episode, understood the assignment. KJo obviously asked Ananya Panday about her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. To which she replied with multiple movie references. "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," Karan Johar said to Ananya. To this, she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

"How are you managing your nights," KJo asked referring to Aditya's web seriesThe Night Manager. To this, Ananya Panday replied, "Honestly, as well as my days, Both my nights and days are managed pretty well. "When Karan Johar asked if Ananya had been "Gumraah in love" (Gumraah is a film Aditya starred in this year), she replied, "Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai (such is love)." (Aditya famously starred in the musical Aashiqui 2). " Simply put, the questions about Aditya Roy Kapur kept popping up during the episode. "So are you in a friend zone with Aditya Roy Kapur or is it more," he asked the actress. When Karan Johar said, "Pyaar dosti hai." Ananya added, "Best friends, we are really good friends."

Like we said, more Aditya Roy Kapur questions incoming - during the Rapid Fire round, Sara Ali Khan was asked about the one thing Ananya has that she doesn't, she replied, "A Night Manager." When Ananya was asked to describe herself as a girlfriend using a movie title, she said, "I think it depends on the day. Some days it's Ek Thi Daayan and some days it's Dream Girl. It's mostly Ek Thi Daayan." When asked to confirm if she is dating Aditya, Ananya said, "I'm feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question."

The actress was also asked what her ideal dating app bio would be. "Pretending to be casual but will want a serious relationship in three to five business days," Ananya replied.

Sara Ali Khan won the Rapid Fire Round. Later, when Ananya talked about snatching Sara's hamper, the actress jokingly said "I'll take away your hamper," referring to her Metro In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. "Better not," replied Ananya Panday.