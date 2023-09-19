Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Visited Vikramaditya Motwane's Office But Made Separate Exits

Ananya and Aditya pictured leaving Vikramaditya Motwane's office.

Another day, another spotting of rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur together, almost. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who made headlines a few months back as a result of their pictures from Spain going viral, were spotted leaving Lootera director Vikramaditya Motwane's office in Mumbai on Monday night. Though the duo was present at the same location, they made separate exits. Both were twinning in white outfits as they made their way towards their respective cars. Here are some pictures from last night:

Earlier, Aditya Roy Kapur, along with his brother Siddharth and sister-in-law Vidya Balan, showed up for the screening of his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday's film Dream Girl 2. Here are some pictures of Ananya's cheer squad:

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur, who was holidaying in Portugal in July along with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, opened up about his trip in an interview with Hindustan Times recently. Pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from Portugal went crazy viral. When asked how his Portugal trip went, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said, "I needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week." When the actor was told that he made headlines for the holiday, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "It's a good thing I am not so much on social media but definitely, I have heard."

ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

In March, the couple trended big time after they walked the ramp together during a fashion show in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year. The actors also watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie together in Mumbai.