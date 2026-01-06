After <i>Saiyaara's</i> Massive Success, Is Mohit Suri Reuniting With <i>Aashiqui 2</i> Star Aditya Roy Kapur?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri's bond goes back a long way. The duo were part of the superhit film Aashiqui 2, which was directed by Mohit, with Aditya playing the male lead. Now, after Saiyaara's massive success in 2025, the buzz was high about Mohit's next project. Fans also started speculating whether Mohit would reunite with Aditya for his next or not. In a recent interview, the director and the actor cleared the air.

What Mohit Suri Said

Mohit Suri told Bombay Times, "I meet Aditya Roy Kapur and Shaad Randhawa to play cricket. We hang out together."

He added, "Aditya is a close friend of mine, but we haven't met for work at all. The script that I am working on is not even ready, and no discussions have happened on the same. The script that I am writing isn't for Aditya Roy Kapur. I will reveal everything once my script and cast is in place."

What Aditya Roy Kapur Said

Aditya told the same portal, "The only place Mohit and I have been meeting is on the cricket field, where I've been getting him clean bowled! So, no role is going to be coming my way from there. The news of me opting out of his film is totally false."

Aashiqui 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, was released in theatres in 2013 and was a superhit.

Talking about Mohit Suri, he delivered a blockbuster in 2025, Saiyaara, featuring big-screen debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The romantic drama earned Rs 570.33 crore worldwide.



