Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Arijit Singh's Retirement From Playback Singing: 'Some Artists Step Away From Noise, Not Art'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reflected on Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing.

What Mahesh Bhatt Said

In a conversation with The Telegraph Online, he said, "At the height of their powers, some artists step away - not from art but from noise. They choose silence, solitude, and truth over constant performance."

Recalling his first encounter with a young Arijit Singh during the making of Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, which Bhatt produced, the veteran filmmaker shared a vivid memory that has stayed with him over the years.

"When I heard about Arijit's decision to stop singing for others, I was unexpectedly taken back to an afternoon at Super Sound Service in Khar - the old T-Series building - where the journey of Aashiqui 2 truly began. We were releasing the music, and Arijit was called to sing Tum Hi Ho," Bhatt said.

He went on to describe the defining moment that marked the beginning of Arijit's extraordinary rise. "A shy self-effacing young man walked up to the dais and sang a song that would quietly mesmerise the world. That moment became a springboard into a life that would never be the same again," Bhatt added.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement

In an emotional note, Arijit reflected on his journey as a playback singer and wrote, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Arijit first came into public attention through the reality show Fame Gurukul.

Over the years, he has delivered some of Hindi cinema's most unforgettable songs, including Channa Mereya, Hawayein, Raabta, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Kesariya, Satranga, O Maahi and Tu Hai Toh, among many others.

ALSO READ: Why Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing At The Peak Of His Career