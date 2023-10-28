Ananya Panday Reacts To Aishwarya Mohanraj's Viral Video With Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur with Aishwarya Mohanraj. (courtesy: aishwaryamrj)

Remember comedian and YouTuber Aishwarya Mohanraj recreating the iconic mandap scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Aditya Roy Kapur? Well, almost a year later, Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Aditya, reacted to this on-screen marriage. In an interview with Aishwarya for Netflix, Ananya was seen blushing when quizzed about the viral clip. It all began with Aishwarya asking the actress, “Who do you stalk on social media?” Replying to her, Ananya said, “My bio says private investigator because I am a huge stalker. I know everything about everyone.” This is when the YouTuber asked Ananya Panday what she knows about her. The actress said, “That you got married recently, yes? And you love marrying actors during promotions.” FYI: Aditya Roy Kapur created the viral video with Aishwarya during the promotions of his film OM: The Battle Within.

Hinting at Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured relationship, Aishwarya Mohanraj, with a big smile on her face, asked, “Whom did I marry?” This left Ananya blushing. She kept a stuffed toy in front of her face, and said, “I don't know what you are talking about.”

This is not all. Aishwarya Mohanraj tried to give fans more than one hint. Next, she asked Ananya Panday, “Did you like my marriage?” To which Ananya questioned, “Your real one?” Responding to her, Aishwarya asked if Ananya was aware of her first wedding. The Dream Girl 2 star was quick to say “No”.

Aishwarya Mohanraj married stand-up comedian Aakash Shah last year in October, while she posted her mandap recreational video with Aditya Roy Kapur a few months earlier in July. Ananya Panday then jokingly quizzed her, “It didn't work out?” Aishwarya responded, “Yeah he likes someone else. But it's okay, I am good friends with her now.” The answer put a smile on Ananya's face.

Last year, Aishwarya Mohanraj shared a video, in which she plays Kajol's character Anjali, her husband Akash essays Salman Khan's character Aman and Aditya Roy Kapur plays SRK's character Rahul. The comedian shared the clip with a hilarious caption, “Toot-ta tara worked. Mere pati ki nayi movie release ho rahi hai - Om, on 1st July. Dekhne jaungi 1st day all shows (My husband's film Om is releasing on July 1, I will watch all the shows on day 1).”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked together in a restaurant last night in Mumbai. They picked matching black outfits for the dinner date.