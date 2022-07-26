Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday's Reaction When Asked About Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday in a still from the promo. (courtesy: YouTube)

Another week and another episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 that is all kinds of fun. Karan Johar has shared the promo of this week's episode on Instagram and it has already set the gossip mills churning. This week, national heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and his Liger co-star Ananya Panday will face KJo's barrage of questions. The promo has us hooked as Karan Johar asks the stars about their respective love lives. While Vijay Deverakonda is informed about his popularity among B-town actresses, Karan Johar wonders aloud if Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the newest couple in Bollywood. Quizzing Ananya Panday, Karan Johar says, “I saw in my party...” and but is cut off by Ananya who interjects stating, “No, no you didn't see anything.”

But Karan Johar continues unabashedly, “What is brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapur?” To this question, while Vijay Deverakonda goes “Oooooo”, Ananya Panday keeps mums but blushes nonetheless – at least in the promo.

Watch the promo here:

So far, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have appeared on the show this season.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's appearance on Koffee With Karan comes just weeks before their first film together, Liger, will be out in theatres. The film stars big names such as Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson and Ronit Roy in important roles. In addition to confessions about their personal lives, we bet the lead actors will also talk about working on the much-awaited project. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and has been co-produced by the filmmaker with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.