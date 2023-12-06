Karan Johar Reviews Suhana Khan's Performance In The Archies: 'She's Here To Stay And Conquer'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities assembled under one roof to attend the screening of the much-talked about film of the year, The Archies. Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Suhana Khan's dad Shah Rukh Khan, had only the sweetest things to say about her after attending the film's premiere. On Wednesday morning, Karan Johar posted his review of the Zoya Akhtar directorial and praised the newcomers for their stellar performances. Reviewing Suhana Khan's performance in the film, the director wrote, "Suhana Khan as Veronica is coquettish , vulnerable and sassy ! All this with the ease of a veteran ! Watch her moves and grooves and that sass hits it's out of the green park! She's here to stay and conquer."

For friend Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar wrote, "#thearchies has been watched!!! A town of Anglo Indians called riverdale! The year is 1964..And straight from the credit roll you're sucked right into Zoya world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you're hooked! The production design, the cinematography,the choreography , the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories! Zoya and Reema not only speak of friendship and the traumas of genZ love but also of what a teenage mind can feel when they combat their sexual orientation and fear judgement ( watch out for this tender moment my favourite scene in the film) …but very subtly they adress climate change , voice of a minority and the need to uprise to injustice all this packaged to a zingy and zanny musical!! I felt young and wanted to be a friend to this magnificent 7 and go back in time where I spent hours reading this delicious comic series."

Besides Karan Johar, Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday also cheered for her with a lovely post. Sharing a picture of Suhana Khan from the premiere night, she wrote, "my baby sister is the brighest spark to ever be. I love Ronnie and I love you and I can't wait for the world to see all ur hard work that's manifested into this magic."

The special screening of the Netflix film took place on Tuesday evening at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and the entire Khan family turned up to cheer for Suhana. While SRK, wife Gauri Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan came dressed in black, Suhana Khan stole the show in a red gown.