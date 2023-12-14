Koffee With Karan 8: The Word Aditya Roy Kapur Used When Asked About Ananya Panday - 'Joy'

Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Aditya Roy Kapur returned to the Koffee With Karan couch and how. The actor, who had been MIA for the last few seasons, attended the show with Arjun Kapoor. As is koffee ritual, questions about relationships are bound to pop up and let's just say this episode was not any different. A few minutes into the episode and KJo asked Aditya, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday." The actor's reply to this was, "You see Karan you said on your show ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies." KJo being KJo, asked the actor yet again, "But she said that she is very Ananya Coy Kapoor." Aditya quickly replied, "And I am Aditya Joy Kapoor as of now".

"Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship," Karan Johar asked. Aditya Roy Kapur replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." No questions are left unanswered on the koffee couch and so KJo asked, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss."

This wasn't the only time that Ananya Panday was name-checked in the episode. During a fun round, an edited picture of Ananya Panday sans her dogs was shown and the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was asked to identify what the edited bit was. While Aditya guessed it correctly that the dogs were missing, he did not know the name of Ananya's pet pooches. Or so he said.

Later in the episode, during the famous rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked, "What is the most attractive thing about Ananya Panday?" To which Aditya replied, "Her sense of humour." Another question asked by KJo during the session, "If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?" Arjun Kapoor answered for his friend and said jokingly, "Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata." (Aditya famously starred in the musical Aashiqui 2).

Post rapid fire drill includes the gifting of hamper, which was won by Aditya Roy Kapur. "Are you going to go share this with Ananya," asked Karan Johar. "It depends, it depends, let's see," the actor replied.

Arjun Kapoor making a reference to Ananya's dad Chunky Panday's Housefull character Aakhri Pasta, said, "There could be some aakhri pasta inside." Aditya, who wasn't aware of the reference, said, "Maybe let's see." Arjun added, "See, he doesn't even know that." KJo jokingly added, "You will have aakhri pasta with Ananya after she sees this episode. Because you have not done adequate research on her daddy dearest."