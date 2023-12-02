Ananya Panday Is Trending. Courtesy Her OOTD. See Pics

Ananya Panday at the airport

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport on Saturday. She was captured by the shutterbugs. What caught the Internet's attention was Ananya Panday's OOTD. The Liger actor wore pink t-shirt and pants. If you take a close look on her monochrome t-shirt, there's a logo called Kapur (in Hindi) printed. As soon as the pictures went viral, the Internet was started making conjectures that Ananya's t-shirt has a connection with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday has been dating Aditya Roy Kapur for a while. They are often spotted together. Take a look at the pictures from the airport:

Ananya Panday came with Sara Ali Khan on the show Koffee With Karan 8 a few weeks back. Karan Johar asked her about relationship status and dating Aditya Roy Kapur. To which she replied with multiple movie references. "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," Karan Johar said to Ananya. To this, she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

Madhuri Dixit shared an inside picture from the Diwali party of producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. In the first picture we can see three couples (no points for guessing the third one) posing for the camera - Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur. Designer Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor are also a part of the frame. They wrote in the caption, "Had an amazing time at @bindraamritpal'sDiwali party. Fab catching up with everyone. Happy Diwali!" Take a look:

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-crime thriller. Ananya Panday bought a new home in Mumbai last month. The interior of the house was decorated by Gauri Khan.