Gauri Khan's Best Wish Message For Ananya Panday's New Home: 'A Landmark Moment'

Gauri shared this image. (Courtesy: GauriKhan)

Hours after Ananya Panday shared her thank you note for Gauri Khan, who designed her "first home, dream home", Gauri Khan also shared a post for Ananya. Gauri shared a picture with Ananya Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey. In the picture, they can be seen posing for the camera. While Ananya can be seen seated at a chair, the BFFs Gauri and Bhavana can be seen standing at the balcony of Ananya's new home. They can be seen dressed in their casual best. Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "Celebrating this special home... a landmark moment. Congratulations @ananyapanday, you've put your heart and soul into achieving this. So proud of you, lots of love and best wishes. Many more to come....." Ananya Panday replied to the post and wrote, "Love you GK" and dropped a few heart emojis. Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Love you Gauri." Take a look at the post here:

Ananya Panday bought a new apartment on the occasion of Dhanteras this year in Mumbai. She shared a couple of pictures of herself with Gauri Khan. In the opening frame, Gauri Khan and Ananya can be seen posing in the living room. The next slide shows the two sitting on a couch. With a melange-hued couch, grey carpet, white coffee table and lamps, Ananya's living room exudes minimalist vibes. In her note, Ananya thanked Gauri Khan for understanding her preferences exactly and designing her first home accordingly. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "My first home... my dream home...thank you Gauri Khan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so special for me... you're the best, love you!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Earlier this month, Ananya Panday announced on Instagram that she had bought a house in Mumbai. The first image in Ananya's post is from the housewarming ceremony. The actress can be seen sitting on the floor next to the puja set-up. In the next slide, Ananya is breaking a coconut at the entrance of her new house. Along with the post, Ananya wrote, "My own home!! Need all your love and good vibes!!! To new beginnings... Happy Dhanteras." Take a look:

Gauri Khan has also designed homes for other celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others. Back in April, she shared a glimpse of the newly designed home of Manish Malhotra. Sharing a sneak peek of the palatial home, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption, "When is the party, Manish Malhotra?" Take a look:

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted David Beckham at their house Mannat. The former star footballer came to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2. She will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-crime thriller.