Gauri Khan's Thank You Message For David Beckham Includes Sonam Kapoor

Gauri Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: GauriKhan)

Gauri Khan, who played a cordial host to David Beckham, at her residence Mannat, shared a picture with the star player on her Instagram feed. In the picture, David Beckham can be seen in a black blazer while Gauri can be seen in a blue blazer over her black top. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. Gauri wrote in the caption, "Was an honour hosting the legendary @davidbeckham!" and dropped a heart emoji. She also thanked Sonam Kapoor for making the party happen. She wrote, "Thank you @sonamkapoor for making this lovely evening happen." Sonam replied to the post and wrote, "Thank you so much for hosting us... you're the best." Maheep Kapoor, Sangeeta Bijlani, Seema Sajdeh expressed their joy in the comments section in the form of emojis. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan shared the first photo with David Beckham from Mannat on his Instagram handle last night. In the picture the Pathaan actor and David Beckham can be seen twinning in black. He wrote for the guest, "Last nite with an icon...and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep....@Davidbeckham." Take a look here:

The Kapoors and the Khans partied together on Thursday night at Mannat. Anand Ahuja was the first one to drop a group picture featuring party shoes. He tagged Shah Rukh Khan and his family in the picture. Sonam, Anil Kapoor were also tagged in the picture. Hence, we could draw the conclusion that the Kapoors attended the party at Mannat on Thursday though Anand Ahuja didn't mention the location. The caption read: "Mumbai Nights. We won't be distracted by comparison if we're captivated by purpose." Take a look:

David Beckham came to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. He watched the World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar and others on Wednesday. He attended a party at Sonam Kapoor's residence on Wednesday and later at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on Thursday.