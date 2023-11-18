David Beckham's Thank You Note For Hosts Shah Rukh Khan And Sonam Kapoor: 'See You Again Soon'

David Beckham shared this image. (Courtesy: DavidBeckham)

Former star football player David Beckham's first India trip was made memorable as Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor hosted grand parties for him at their respective houses. As the hosts were elated to have David Beckham as their guest, the guest reciprocated the same love with a heart-warming post on his social media. David Beckham shared two pictures with his cordial hosts - one with Shah Rukh Khan and the other with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. He wrote for Shah Rukh Khan, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man's home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends - what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend - you and your family are welcome any time in my home..." Shah Rukh Khan hosted a private party for David Beckham at his Mannat on Thursday night.

David Beckham thanked Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with these words, "@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon." Sonam Kapoor hosted a lavish party for the player on Wednesday night. Apart from Sonam's family members, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar attended the party.

Sonam Kapoor replied to David's post and wrote, "You're extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman." Anand Ahuja wrote, "@davidbeckham you & your team are the most respectful & thoughtful guests ... you treated everyone with kindness and brought a charming sense of curiosity to all the conversations you had. You constantly showed us your patient, long term outlook on engaging with a part of the world that has always been an observer of your journey and is ecstatic to now be a part of it. And I surely look forward to meeting again soon." Take a look at David Beckham's post here:

David Beckham had some great Indian food at the parties he attended and shared about them on his Instagram stories. Sharing a picture of a plate full of Indian food, he wrote, "Wow, I love India." Sharing a picture of a container full of dessert, he wrote, "Dessert" and dropped tri-colour emojis.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan shared the first photo with David Beckham from Mannat on his Instagram handle last night. In the picture the Pathaan actor and David Beckham can be seen twinning in black. He wrote for the guest, "Last nite with an icon...and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep....@Davidbeckham." Take a look here:

David Beckham received a grand welcome in Mumbai as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a party for him at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday. The star player was dressed in all-black. He posed with the hosts Sonam and Anand for the shutterbugs. He was all smiles for the camera. Take a look:

David Beckham came to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. He watched the World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar and others on Wednesday.