Inside Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai Home, As Seen In Pics From Party For David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: SonamKapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja made it a point that their welcome party for David Beckham would be a talk of the town and the party did become so. A day after social media getting flooded with pictures of David Beckham with Bollywood celebs from the party, the host Sonam Kapoor shared some new pictures featuring the decor, dining table, artwork and, of course, the man of the moment David Beckham. In the carousel post, the first picture is a portrait of the guest and the hosts. In a couple of other pictures, David Beckham can be seen interacting with Anil Kapoor. A piece of garland can be seen tied to David Beckham's wrist.

Sonam also shared a close-up picture of her accessories. She gave a tour of the party venue (her new Mumbai home), beautifully decorated with flowers, candles, lights and artwork. Sonam wrote in the caption, "It was such a pleasure showing you a small taste of India @davidbeckham @davidgardner. Hope you loved India as much as India loves you!" Sonam thanked the people who helped her to arrange the party in her post. Farah Khan commented, "Your house looks gorgeous Sonam." Shibani Dandekar, who attended the party with Farhan Akhtar, wrote, "Such a beautiful night! No one does it like you." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja shared some more pictures from the party. The pictures perfectly captured the mood of the party as everyone present over there can be seen interacting with the star player. In one of the pics, David Beckham can be seen shaking hands with Anil Kapoor. In another, Sonam can be seen demonstrating Indian food as she stands with David Beckham in front of a food counter. In another candid picture, Sonam, Farhan Akhtar and David Beckham can be seen sharing a laugh. Anand wrote in the caption, "the happiness you felt you gave it so freely..." @sonamkapoor - you're such an incredible host.... And @davidbeckham @davidgardner @wkchristian you are such kind, respectful and genuine guests - keen to learn and find the right voice to speak to an audience in India that has been following and has been inspired by the pioneer @davidbeckham has become in an navigating the worlds of sport and business in an unprecedented way. Im sure we will see you again soon here in India." Take a look:

David Beckham has come to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. He watched the World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium with Sachin Tendulkar and others on Wednesday.