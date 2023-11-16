Inside Party Pics Of Stars With David Beckham, Featuring Shahid-Mira, Arjun-Malaika And Others

Caption:Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

It's not everyday that David Beckham and Bollywood celebs pose together at a party. The former star football player, who is on a three-day visit to India as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, received a grand welcome at Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish welcome party for the player. Mostly family members of Sonam Kapoor were in attendance along with Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Adar Poonawalla at the party. Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor shared inside pictures from the party and wrote about their star-struck moments on their respective social media handles.

Starting with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. They shared identical posts on their instagram handles. In the picture, Shahid-Mira can be seen posing with their "Teenage crush" David Beckham. The caption read, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham." Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor shared a blockbuster picture with David Beckham and Malaika Arora by his side. In another picture, Arjun-Malaika can be seen posing with the hosts Sonam-Anand and Arjun-Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara Motiwala. Arjun expressed his fan-boy moment with these words, "A night to remember...To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy and everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat." He added, "Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us and being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture and time with him...Thank You @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!" Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture with David Beckham in which they can be seen twinning in black. Take a look at his post:

Karisma Kapoor shared two pictures with David Beckham. In one picture, she can be seen holding the star player tightly. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Did it for the kids...Swipe. Not really. So warm and gracious." Karisma added the hashtag forever fan to her post. Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, "Lolo the legend." Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love you" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Sanjay Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures from the party. In one, he can be seen shaking hands with David Beckham. In another, Sanjay, wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya can be seen posing with the player. In one picture, Sanjay-Maheep are joined by Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and Karisma Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Super evening at Sonam's and Anands with David, family and friends." Take a look:

Maheep Kapoor shared a similar set of images. In one picture, Maheep, Karisma, Malaika and industrialist Adar Poonawalla can be seen posing together. Maheep wrote in the caption, "Ahhhhhmazing evening Family , Friends and the cherry on the cake DAVID BECKHAM !!!!!!! #SuchAGentleman. Thank you my darling @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja." Take a look:

Pictures of David Beckham with Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral on social media. In a bunch of pictures shared by fan pages, David Beckham can be seen seated beside Kiara and Sidharth. We can see the trio engaged in a conversation while in another picture we can see all of them standing, clapping and cheering for Team India.

The pictures were shared by a fan page alongside a caption which read, "Candid moment of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with #DavidBeckham, Akash Ambani during India vs New Zealand semi final World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today!." Take a look:

India won the semi-final match against New Zealand by 70 runs.